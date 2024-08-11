LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
BETTING
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
First Division A
6 - 1
FT
Tjaronn Chery
3'
Mahamadou Doumbia
38'
Jacob Ondrejka
54'
,
64'
,
80'
Anthony Valencia
67'
Ryoya Ogawa
53'
(HT 2-0) (FT 6-1)
Royal Antwerp vs St.Truiden
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments