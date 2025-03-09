LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Major League Soccer
1 - 3
FT
A. Piol
17'
F. Negri
43'
A. Dreyer
90' + 1'
M. Ingvartsen
90' + 7'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-3)
Real Salt Lake vs San Diego FC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments