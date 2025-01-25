Eredivisie
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
G. Til 35', 45' + 1'R. Pepi 90' + 4'
L. Sauer 26'K. Kostorz 90' + 6'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC BredaResults & stats,