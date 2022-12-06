LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
World Cup
6 - 1
FT
Goncalo Ramos
17'
,
51'
,
67'
Pepe
33'
Raphael Guerreiro
55'
Rafael Leao
90' + 2'
Manuel Akanji
58'
(HT 2-0) (FT 6-1)
Portugal vs Switzerland
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments