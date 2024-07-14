LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Major League Soccer
3 - 0
FT
Felipe Mora
3'
Santiago Moreno
48'
Evander Ferreira
90'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-0)
Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments