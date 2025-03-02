LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
LaLiga
3 - 3
FT
A. Oroz
26'
,
39'
A. Budimir
45' (pen)
D. Lopez
14'
U. Sadiq
32'
,
87'
(HT 3-2) (FT 3-3)
Osasuna vs Valencia
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments