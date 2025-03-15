LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
2 - 1
FT
J. Fernandez
38'
A. Martinez
68'
Thiago Martins
26' (og)
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-1)
New York City FC vs New England Revolution
Summary
