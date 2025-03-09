LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Eredivisie
2 - 3
FT
B. Pereira
69'
K. Shiogai
90' + 1'
D. James
41'
M. Smit
66'
O. Antman
75'
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-3)
NEC Nijmegen vs Go Ahead Eagles
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments