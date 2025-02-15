LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Ligue 1
7 - 1
FT
M. Biereth
45'
,
54'
,
65' (pen)
T. Minamino
45' + 1'
E. Ben Seghir
49'
G. Ilenikhena
81'
,
90' + 5'
M. Abline
5'
(HT 2-1) (FT 7-1)
Monaco vs Nantes
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
;