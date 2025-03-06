LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Conference League
3 - 2
FT
E. Hestad
11'
K. Eriksen
17'
F. Gulbrandsen
43'
K. Chodyna
64'
Luquinhas
67'
(HT 3-0) (FT 3-2)
Molde vs Legia Warszawa
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments