LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Conference League
3 - 2
FT
Fredrik Gulbrandsen
12'
,
19'
Markus Andre Kaasa
24'
Josue
63'
Rafal Augustyniak
71'
(HT 3-0) (FT 3-2)
Molde vs Legia Warszawa
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments