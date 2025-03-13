LIVE SCORES
Europa League
4 - 1
AGG 5 - 2
FT
B. Fernandes
16' (pen)
,
50' (pen)
,
87'
D. Dalot
90' + 1'
M. Oyarzabal
10' (pen)
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-1)
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments