Premier League
2 - 2
FT
Erling Haaland
11' (pen)
O. Marmoush
39'
P. Estupinan
21'
A. Khusanov
48' (og)
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-2)
Manchester City vs Brighton
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments