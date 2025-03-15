LIVE SCORES
Bundesliga
2 - 2
FT
J. Burkardt
34'
A. Hanche-Olsen
74'
M. Gregoritsch
58'
L. Kuebler
79'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2)
Mainz 05 vs Freiburg
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments