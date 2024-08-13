LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
BETTING
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Carabao Cup
1 - 2
FT
Jovon Makama
85' (pen)
Samuel Folarin
49'
James Daly
61'
(HT 0-0) (FT 1-2)
Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments