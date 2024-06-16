LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Major League Soccer
4 - 2
FT
Dejan Joveljic
40'
Gabriel Pec
54'
Joseph Paintsil
75'
Miguel Berry
90' + 2'
Stephen Afrifa
66'
Robert Castellanos
82'
(HT 1-0) (FT 4-2)
LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments