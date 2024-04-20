LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
3 - 1
FT
Lionel Messi
11'
,
81' (pen)
Sergio Busquets
39'
Franco Negri
2' (og)
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-1)
Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
