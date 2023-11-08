LIVE SCORES
Copa del Rey
3 - 4
FT
Juan Silva
12'
Hugo Diaz
90' + 3'
,
90' + 7'
Leandro Martinez
38'
Jon Cabo
52'
,
98'
Alvaro Gete
73'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3) (AET 3-4)
Gimnastica Segoviana vs Sestao
Results & stats,
Summary
