Europa League
2 - 3
FT
Cristian Tovar
45' + 3'
Jerome Mbekeli
56'
Vaclav Jurecka
19'
Christos Zafeiris
78'
Muhamed Tijani
90' + 5' (pen)
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)
FC Sheriff vs Slavia Prague
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
