Champions League
1 - 3
FT
Magnus Mattsson
34'
Kevin De Bruyne
10'
Bernardo Silva
45' + 1'
Phil Foden
90' + 2'
(HT 1-2) (FT 1-3)
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments