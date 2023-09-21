LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Conference League
5 - 1
FT
Bruno Petkovic
43' (pen)
,
53' (pen)
Marko Bulat
58'
Antonio Marin
85'
Tibor Halilovic
90' + 3'
Kamo Hovhannisyan
78'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-1)
Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Astana
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments