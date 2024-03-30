LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
3 - 2
FT
Moise Bombito
38'
Djordje Mihailovic
83'
,
90'
Eduard Atuesta
8'
David Martinez
76'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)
Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments