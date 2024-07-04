Major League Soccer
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
Maren Haile-Selassie 30'Hugo Cuypers 82', 90' + 2'Gaston Claudio Gimenez 89'
Chris Donovan 38'Daniel Gazdag 45' + 7' (pen)Jack McGlynn 49'
(HT 1-2) (FT 4-3)

Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia UnionResults & stats,