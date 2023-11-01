LIVE SCORES
Copa del Rey
0 - 12
FT
John Patrick
7'
Mason Greenwood
15'
,
54'
Anthony Lozano
30'
Jordi Martin
33'
Oscar Rodriguez
35'
,
56'
,
63'
Domingos Duarte
68'
Juanmi Latasa
73'
Borja Mayoral
78'
,
85'
(HT 0-5) (FT 0-12)
CF Tardienta vs Getafe
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Comments