Copa del Rey
2 - 1
FT
Israel Suero
40'
Sebastian Groenning
49'
Alexandre Zurawski
56'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-1)
Castellon vs Real Oviedo
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
