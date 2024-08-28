Carabao Cup
team-logo
3 - 5
FT
team-logo
R. Colwill 21'R. Edwards 48' (og)A. Robertson 57'
M. Fernandes 10'S. Amo-Ameyaw 30'C. Archer 55', 90' + 4'J. Bree 90' + 1'
(HT 1-2) (FT 3-5)

Cardiff vs SouthamptonResults & stats,