LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Premier League
1 - 2
FT
V. Janelt
17' (og)
Y. Wissa
30'
C. Noergaard
71'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-2)
Bournemouth vs Brentford
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments