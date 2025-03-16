LIVE SCORES
Serie A
5 - 0
FT
J. Odgaard
16'
R. Orsolini
48'
D. Ndoye
49'
S. Castro
74'
G. Fabbian
84'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-0)
Bologna vs Lazio
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
