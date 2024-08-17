LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
BETTING
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
First Division A
3 - 4
FT
Ewan Henderson
6'
Simion Michez
60'
Derrick Tshimanga
86'
Jarne Steuckers
14' (pen)
Toluwalase Arokodare
29'
,
63'
Carlos Cuesta
39'
(HT 1-3) (FT 3-4)
Beerschot vs Genk
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments