Champions League
4 - 3
FT
Leroy Sane
28'
Serge Gnabry
32'
Harry Kane
54' (pen)
Mathys Tel
90' + 2'
Rasmus Hoejlund
49'
Casemiro
88'
,
90' + 5'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-3)
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments