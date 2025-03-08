LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Bundesliga
2 - 3
FT
R. Guerreiro
14'
,
28'
J. Medic
31'
I. Sissoko
51'
M. Bero
71'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-3)
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments