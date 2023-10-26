LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Europa League
5 - 1
FT
Florian Wirtz
6'
Alejandro Grimaldo
29'
,
55'
Victor Okoh Boniface
36'
Edmond Tapsoba
57'
Tural Bayramov
16' (pen)
(HT 3-1) (FT 5-1)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag FK
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments