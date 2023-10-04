LIVE SCORES
Champions League
3 - 2
FT
Alvaro Morata
12'
,
47'
Antoine Griezmann
45' + 4'
Mario Hermoso
7' (og)
David Hancko
34'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-2)
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments