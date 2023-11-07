LIVE SCORES
Champions League
6 - 0
FT
Antoine Griezmann
6'
,
60'
Alvaro Morata
45' + 2'
,
76'
Samuel Dias Lino
66'
Saul Niguez
84'
(HT 2-0) (FT 6-0)
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
