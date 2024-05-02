LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Conference League
2 - 4
FT
Ollie Watkins
45' + 1'
Moussa Diaby
52'
Ayoub El Kaabi
16'
,
29'
,
56' (pen)
Santiago Hezze
67'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-4)
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments