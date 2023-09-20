LIVE SCORES
Champions League
4 - 0
FT
Bukayo Saka
8'
Leandro Trossard
20'
Gabriel Jesus
38'
Martin Oedegaard
70'
(HT 3-0) (FT 4-0)
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
