Conference League
0 - 2
AGG 2 - 4
FT
A. Kucys
45' + 4'
T. Svetlin
51'
(HT 0-1) (FT 0-2)
APOEL Nicosia vs NK Celje
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
;