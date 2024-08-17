LIVE SCORES
Serie A
2 - 2
FT
Alvaro Morata
89'
Noah Okafor
90' + 5'
Malick Thiaw
30' (og)
Duvan Zapata
68'
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-2)
AC Milan vs Torino
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments