Europa League
4 - 2
FT
Olivier Giroud
34'
Tijjani Reijnders
44'
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
45' + 1'
Christian Pulisic
85'
David Doudera
36'
Ivan Schranz
65'
(HT 3-1) (FT 4-2)
AC Milan vs Slavia Prague
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
