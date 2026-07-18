Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son joins Dutch side after loan spell at Ajax ends

Maximilian, the eldest son of legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has officially completed a permanent transfer from AC Milan to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old winger had been the subject of intense transfer speculation after he was noticeably absent from Milan Futuro's pre-season training camp. The Italian giants chose to leave the youngster out of their preparations to allow negotiations over his future to reach a conclusion, signaling the end of his time at the San Siro.
The move marks a return to the Netherlands for the promising attacker, who recently spent time on loan with Jong Ajax, the reserve team of the Amsterdam giants where his father first rose to global prominence. AZ have moved quickly to secure his signature on a permanent basis, viewing the Swedish youth international as a high-potential addition to their developmental ranks.