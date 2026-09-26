AFP
‘A lot of emotion’ – Zinedine Zidane revels in victorious France debut but demands tactical ‘balance’ after gritty win over Turkey
Winning start for Zizou
Zidane’s reign as the commander-in-chief of the French national team began with a significant, albeit narrow, 1-0 victory against Turkey on Friday night. In a hostile atmosphere at the Kocaeli Stadyumu, Les Bleus demonstrated the defensive resilience and clinical edge that Zidane hopes will define his era. The decisive moment arrived in the 54th minute when Kylian Mbappe fired home his 67th international goal, securing three vital points for the visitors in their first match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign. However, the triumph was tempered by a worrying injury to the captain, who was forced off shortly after finding the net.
Despite losing their talisman early in the second half, France managed to hold off a spirited Turkish side that saw Ugurcan Cakir sent off in the closing stages. The victory marks the first time a French manager has won his debut fixture since Aime Jacquet achieved the feat back in 1994, coincidentally the man who led Zidane to World Cup glory as a player.
- AFP
Zidane reflects on tactical demands and emotional return
Speaking after the match, Zidane was quick to acknowledge the weight of the occasion while emphasizing the need for his side to remain disciplined. "There is a lot of emotion," Zidane told TF1. "It’s a first, and starting with a victory is never easy, especially here in Turkey. I think we played the game we needed to. We didn’t let our opponent play; we went to press them quite high and were very aggressive in recovery. With the ball, we knew how to do things correctly."
"I saw many interesting aspects, even though we only worked together for three and a half training sessions. It’s very encouraging. I am satisfied with what the players achieved and I am happy that this debut went like this."
Mastering tactical balance and adaptability
Emphasizing the necessity of balancing individual flair with tactical discipline, the former Real Madrid manager highlighted structural integrity as the foundation of his team's success. He noted that while his squad features match-winning individual talent, maintaining a solid collective organization is essential to prevent exposure. Ultimately, he took pride in the team's tactical versatility, demonstrating that they can adapt and play in multiple ways when required.
"This encounter shows that we can play in several ways, which is what interests me," he continued. "Balance is the key to everything. We have players capable of making a difference at any time, but we must maintain a solid collective organization so as not to expose ourselves."
"We must also pay tribute to Turkey. Many thought they would drop off physically, but that was not the case. The Turks maintained a high intensity until the end. We were able to respond, and everyone was ready, including the substitutes who took over perfectly when they entered the game. It’s a real satisfaction."
- AFP
France face tactical reshuffle without captain
Zidane’s debut may have ended in victory, but the loss of his captain has turned a night of celebration into one of uncertainty for the future of the French national team. The absence of Mbappe leaves a massive void in the starting eleven, and it remains to be seen if Zidane will call up a replacement from the standby list to bolster his attacking options. Les Bleus are scheduled to travel to face Belgium on Monday, a high-profile encounter that will now be missing one of the world's best players. Following that fixture, the French national team will return home to the Stade de France for two crucial home games against Italy and Belgium in early October.
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