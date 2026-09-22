Zinedine Zidane breaking with the past as FFF president Philippe Diallo notices radical shift from Didier Deschamps era

Zidane’s appointment as the successor to Didier Deschamps was always going to be a seismic event in French football, but few expected the transition to feel so immediate. Having officially taken the reins on July 28, the Real Madrid legend has wasted no time in stamping his own identity on Les Bleus. Zidane’s arrival at the Clairefontaine training base on Monday marked the start of a new tactical and cultural cycle.

Speaking to La Provence, FFF president Philippe Diallo confirmed that the legendary midfielder is moving away from the blueprint established during Deschamps’ 14-year tenure. "I think he has very clear ideas in what he wants to do, in the way he wants to manage this French team. You have seen it, he is breaking with the past. It’s a real new page," Diallo explained.