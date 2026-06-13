Yaya Toure lands first head coach role and promises 'something unique' after watching new side face Man City in Champions League

Speaking about his new appointment, Toure expressed deep enthusiasm for the project and revealed he has already been studying the squad. “I’m very happy and excited; honestly, I can’t wait for us to get to work together on Monday. My predecessor deserves great respect for what he’s achieved with Slovan. I want to build on that while also bringing something new and unique of my own. Soccer is everything to me. I love challenges and am incredibly excited to coach a great club with a rich history, a beautiful stadium, and high ambitions,” Toure said.

The Ivorian tactician was particularly impressed by the infrastructure at the Slovakian side and highlighted his desire to dominate opponents. He added: “I was very pleasantly surprised by the club’s facilities, which are truly top-notch. With Slovan, I want to play dominant soccer, win games, and control matches so that we can delight our fans. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players personally. I’ve already tried to study the team in as much detail as possible, but the most important thing will still be to see how the players react during training.”