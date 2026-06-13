Yaya Toure lands first head coach role and promises 'something unique' after watching new side face Man City in Champions League

Toure has completed his journey from the pitch to the touchline by securing his first head coaching position with Slovan Bratislava. The 43-year-old former midfielder, who enjoyed a glittering career with Barcelona and Manchester City, has been handed a three-year deal to lead Slovakia's most successful club. Toure replaces Vladimir Weiss, who has moved on to take charge of the Slovakian national team for the second time in his career, leaving a major vacancy at the 32-time champions.
The appointment marks a significant milestone for Toure, who has been building his coaching credentials since retiring from professional football in 2019. After serving in various backroom roles across Europe and Asia, the four-time African Footballer of the Year is now ready to implement his own philosophy at a club with high expectations and a regular presence in European competition.