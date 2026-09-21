‘Incredible’ Yasin Ayari tipped to follow in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro & Carlos Baleba as Brighton legend Bobby Zamora makes transfer prediction

Zamora has expressed his surprise that more admiring glances were not shot in Ayari’s direction across the summer of 2026 - following an impressive Premier League campaign with the Seagulls and World Cup exploits with his country.

The all-action Swede is another example of Brighton’s ability to unearth hidden gems, polish them up and produce international-calibre superstars. He was acquired for just £3.5 million ($5m) when moving to the Amex Stadium from AIK in his homeland back in January 2023.

Priceless experience was picked up across loan spells at Coventry and Blackburn, before making his breakthrough in the English top-flight. He registered four goals and three assists for Brighton last season and is already up and running this term - with the Seagulls sat third in the table through five rounds of fixtures.

Having generated huge sums from transfer deals involving the likes of Caicedo and Baleba - along with Marc Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister - Ayari may be next off that production line. Leading clubs from across Europe are said to be keeping a close eye on his development.