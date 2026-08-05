Yan Diomande returns to RB Leipzig training amid Real Madrid 'done deal' reports

Leipzig have been handed a significant boost as Diomande has returned to training at the club's pre-season camp in Saalfelden, Austria. The 19-year-old winger had initially been left behind when the squad travelled to their summer base after reporting in sick. Having now made a full recovery from the illness, the Ivory Coast international is ready to begin his preparations for the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Martin Demichelis.

The return of the reigning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season is a vital development for Die Roten Bullen as they look to build on last year's third-place finish. Diomande was instrumental in securing the club's return to the UEFA Champions League, delivering an impressive return of 12 goals and eight assists in 33 league appearances. His presence in the training camp signals a return to normality for a player who has dominated headlines across Europe throughout the summer transfer window.







