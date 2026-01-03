Xabi Alonso gives update on Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's knee injury head of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid and France were dealt a blow ahead of a critical period of the season and the forthcoming World Cup, when iconic forward Mbappe was diagnosed with a knee sprain. The prolific goalscorer, who has been in sensational form this season, is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks, with a potential return targeted for late January. The injury was sustained during a training session on New Year’s Eve, which later revealed minor ligament damage, an issue he has reportedly been managing for several weeks.
This means the 27-year-old will miss several key fixtures, including Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis and is unlikely to feature in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against city rivals Atletico Madrid on January 8th. Alonso has admitted he is unsure of a precise return date, emphasising that the club will not rush their talisman back to full fitness.