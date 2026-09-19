AFP
Xabi Alonso 'furious' with Chelsea board? Joe Cole claims tactical gamble in Brentford loss was a 'clear as day' transfer message
Defeat deepens Chelsea's midfield crisis
Chelsea suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Brentford on Friday night, intensifying scrutiny on Xabi Alonso's limited midfield options. The Blues collapsed in the second half at the GTech Community Stadium, maintaining a miserable record of conceding at least two goals in every single Premier League match this season.
With the team trailing 2-0 late in the game, Alonso made a substitution that raised eyebrows across English football. Instead of turning to senior players like Romeo Lavia, the Spanish manager brought on 16-year-old academy prospect Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli to try and salvage the match before Fabio Carvalho struck deep into injury time.
- AFP
Alonso sending a message to the board
Pundits quickly interpreted the teenager's introduction as a direct challenge to the Chelsea hierarchy. Former Blues winger Cole believes the decision was a calculated move from a visibly frustrated manager.
"Xabi Alonso is sending a message to the board saying we have not got enough, and I’m putting a 16-year-old kid into midfield when we are chasing a game away to our rivals," Cole told Premier League Productions. "That was clear as day for me. And the way he walked off at the end, I think he is furious with that."
Summer sales leave glaring blind spot
The heart of Chelsea's midfield was entirely dismantled during the summer transfer window. Key figures Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos were sold to Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, while a deadline-day move for Monaco's Lamine Camara collapsed at the final hurdle.
Former Premier League striker Murray noted that Alonso has been forced to use full-backs like Reece James and Malo Gusto in central areas. Against Brentford, a 36-year-old Jordan Henderson partnered summer arrival Valentin Barco.
"I think when Xabi Alonso brings on the young boy Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli at 16 when you’re 2-0 down, that is a message to the board that you don’t have enough in midfield with Santos and Fernandez leaving in the transfer window," Murray stated.
"It’s a big blind spot for them, they have had right-backs playing in the centre of midfield on a few occasions, today they have two natural midfielders in but bringing the 16-year-old was a big message."
- Getty Images
Searching for a tactical solution
Alonso faces a difficult task in the coming weeks as he attempts to patch together a functioning tactical setup. He has already deployed three different midfield combinations in just five league games, highlighting a severe lack of continuity in his starting line-ups.
Injuries have only compounded the issue, with key man Moises Caicedo sidelined due to an ongoing muscle problem. Until the Ecuador international returns to full fitness, Chelsea's structural vulnerability in the centre of the pitch remains a glaring weakness for opposition teams to exploit.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting