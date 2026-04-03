‘Like when WWE comes into town’ - Has Lionel Messi fever peaked in MLS? Questions asked of Inter Miami superstar & GOAT roadshow

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to pack out stadiums across North America, with many rival outfits moving to bigger grounds - those occupied by NFL franchises - whenever Messi and Inter Miami pay a visit.
Tickets are still shifted at a remarkable rate, but prices are not as inflated as they once were - following Messi’s arrival in South Florida during the summer of 2023. A-list guests have become a regular feature in the stands, with it initially unclear how long the Argentina international would spend in the States.
He has, on the back of savouring MVP and MLS Cup triumphs, committed to a contract through 2028. That means there is no chaotic scramble to see the all-time great take to the field, with it suggested that the Messi bubble - while not being ready to burst - is not going to float any higher.