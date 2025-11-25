WSL giants learn quarter-final & semi-final paths for Women's League Cup as big guns avoid each other in last eight

The draw for the last eight of the competition is as follows: Liverpool vs Chelsea, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United vs Manchester City.
Third-placed Man Utd vs fifth-placed Spurs stands out as a fixture to watch out for in the draw, while relegation strugglers Liverpool and West Ham will be underdogs alongside WSL2 side Crystal Palace, who were relegated from the top flight last season.
The draw for the final four has also been made, with the winners of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal set to host the victors of United vs Spurs in the semi-finals, whilst the winners of West Ham vs Man City will host the winners of Liverpool vs Chelsea.