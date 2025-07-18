Wrexham confirm transfer for Liberato Cacace for undisclosed fee as New Zealand international signs three-year deal with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side
Wrexham have confirmed the arrival of New Zealand international Liberato Cacace, who has committed to a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028. The 24-year-old left-back becomes the latest addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad as the club builds toward a historic campaign in the EFL Championship.
- Cacace has joined the Red Dragons
- Is reported to be a record-breaking transfer for Wrexham
- Will boost competition on the left flank